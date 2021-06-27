Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $304.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.64. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $305.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

