Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 3.2%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 357,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 718,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

PGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.