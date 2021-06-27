Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 3,671,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,435. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,795.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Purple Innovation
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.
