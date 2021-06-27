Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for iStar Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for iStar in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iStar’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:STAR opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.72. iStar has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 184,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $10,702,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $3,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

