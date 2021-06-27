Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Raised by Wedbush

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.