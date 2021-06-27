Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Reduced by Wedbush

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

