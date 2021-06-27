Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

