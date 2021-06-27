QS Investors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

