QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

