QS Investors LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna stock opened at $237.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

