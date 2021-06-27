QS Investors LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

