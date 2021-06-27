QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

