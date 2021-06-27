Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 9,808 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWX opened at $64.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

