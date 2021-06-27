Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $163.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.91 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

