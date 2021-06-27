Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,882 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 85.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.74 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

