Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 14,752 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

