Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 387.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

