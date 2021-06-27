Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

NYSE:APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

