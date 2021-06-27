Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.43 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,839,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.