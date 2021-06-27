Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $258.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

