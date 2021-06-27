Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 34,335 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 802,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.6% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

