Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 760 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

