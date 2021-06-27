Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.56 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,920,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $126,288.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,743 shares of company stock worth $3,625,331. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $32.65 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

