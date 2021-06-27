Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0163

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $4.44 million and $636.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 167.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,812,236 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

