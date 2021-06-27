Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 501.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.