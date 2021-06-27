Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in UGI by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.