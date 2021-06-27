Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in Xilinx by 14.8% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.