Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.