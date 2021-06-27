Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

