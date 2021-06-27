RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

RAPT opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $866.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,372 and have sold 12,379 shares valued at $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

