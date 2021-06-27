Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 14,200 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.40% of Rollins worth $67,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Rollins by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,876,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 620,225 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.04 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

