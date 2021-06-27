Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Yum China by 95,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

