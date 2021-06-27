Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 74,551 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,551 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $190,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $315.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.00. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.34 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

