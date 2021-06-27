Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $79,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,473.54 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

