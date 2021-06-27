Rathbone Brothers plc Has $94.52 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 1.38% of Freshpet worth $94,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,856. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -680.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

