Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 34,831 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.41 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

