Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 1,892 ($24.72) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.60.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.