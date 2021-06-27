RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.18. 910,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,802. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.50.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

