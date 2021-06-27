Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

