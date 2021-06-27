Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

