Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

