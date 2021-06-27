Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

