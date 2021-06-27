Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

RS stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

