Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 157,752 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $53,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $87.48 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.