Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $52,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $145,309,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNHI stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.00 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.