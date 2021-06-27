Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $48.76 Million in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 374,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYND opened at $148.01 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

