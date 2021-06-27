Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 110,300 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.32.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $544.99 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.50 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.65, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

