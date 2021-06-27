Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €35.26 ($41.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.52. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.