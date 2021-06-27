Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Touchstone Exploration Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Touchstone Exploration in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

TXP stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.69 million and a PE ratio of -71.05.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,125.15.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

