Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.